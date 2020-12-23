Open Door Mission receives nearly record donations amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news from The Open Door Mission this holiday season. The director of the charity says this has been one of the best years ever in terms of donations.

The Mission just finished its toy give-a-way program providing thousands of toys for children in the metro area this Christmas season.

Right now, they are finishing packaging for their Adopt A Guest campaign. That’s where donors are supplying presents for 700 needy homeless people.

And there’s more.

Four donors gave a combined $115,000 in a community match challenge.

Director Candace Gregorn says that money is much needed due to people suffering from the pandemic this year.

“We’re hoping that every dollar of that $115,000 will be matched...and it will really put us in a great spot entering January. We have so many more expenses with having to keep our five classrooms open for remote learning. We have had to hire teachers and parents to help our students have access to public schools through the internet but also to be successful,” said Gregorn.

Gregory says those wishing to donate to the matching funds can go to the mission’s website at open door mission dot org and click on the donation icon.

