Omaha Police investigate robbery at Leavenworth Family Dollar

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the Family Dollar near 35th and Leavenworth for a reported robbery Tuesday evening.

According to the release, an employee said the suspect entered the business, approached the counter, and grabbed cash while the register was open. The suspect claimed to have a weapon but did not show one.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male wearing a black and red shirt, blue jeans, and covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

