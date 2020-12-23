Advertisement

Omaha Fire receives vaccine

Laurel County Health Dept. holds its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations
Laurel County Health Dept. holds its second day of COVID-19 vaccinations(WYMT)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The next wave of COVID vaccinations took place today. A steady stream of Omaha Firefighters came to the Union Hall at 60th and Grover this afternoon.

They received the COVID vaccination.

This was one of six locations for Omaha firefighters to get vaccinated.

Most have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine mainly due to their proximity with the public on a daily basis.

“Yeah for our paramedics for sure. They’re in the back of an ambulance with the patient that may or may not have it so the precautions that they are taking are above and beyond what we would normally do.  So yeah, they’re definitely stressed,” said Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy.

Firefighters were not required to get the vaccine, but each location had 110 doses just in case.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies
Omaha neighbors file claim with city for sewage backup in basements
First Alert Day
Wednesday FIRST ALERT DAY continues with snow, strong wind and falling temps.
Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday until 9pm
Today is a First Alert Day: Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings In Effect

Latest News

Regulators: Oil, gas industry didn’t cause Kansas earthquakes
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives an update on COVID-19 and the state's testing strategy.
Kansas should drop local control of COVID-19 rules, governor says
Nebraska’s rural hospitals start rolling out COVID vaccines
Crime scene blurred law enforcement and forensic background
Omaha Police, prosecutors looking to better juvenile detention
Three killed in weather-related I-80 crash involving semi near North Platte