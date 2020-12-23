Omaha Fire receives vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The next wave of COVID vaccinations took place today. A steady stream of Omaha Firefighters came to the Union Hall at 60th and Grover this afternoon.

They received the COVID vaccination.

This was one of six locations for Omaha firefighters to get vaccinated.

Most have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine mainly due to their proximity with the public on a daily basis.

“Yeah for our paramedics for sure. They’re in the back of an ambulance with the patient that may or may not have it so the precautions that they are taking are above and beyond what we would normally do. So yeah, they’re definitely stressed,” said Battalion Chief Rob McEvoy.

Firefighters were not required to get the vaccine, but each location had 110 doses just in case.

