Nebraska to focus on keeping students caught up with second round of COVID funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska schools are likely to spend a lot of COVID relief funds on helping students keep up amid the pandemic.

“I think the number one thing on our list is technology,” said Brandi Paul, Westside Community Schools, Director of Communications and Engagement.

As it’s been with the first round of COVD relief; the majority of CARES Act funds spent so far by schools has been on technology to help with remote learning.

“The first round was just getting them to a point where they could continue to educate,” said David Jespersen, Public Information Officer, Nebraska Department of Education. “And now it’s how do we improve that education, and improve that technology at home?”

Westside Community Schools has been gearing their students up for years but said there’s more to be done to stay on top.

“This year more than ever we’ve realized the importance of that,” said Paul. “Whether it’s internet access, or hotspots, updating and upgrading our technology.”

Across the state broadband and cellular access are perhaps the biggest challenge.

“Just the makeup of the state, especially when you get into those rural areas there’s so much infrastructure still lacking to get the students what they need,” said Jespersen.

The second round of relief will help to close the digital divide, but there’s a long way to go.

“This will definitely help with that, but it’s not going to get us there even with this influx, to be honest with you,” said Jespersen.

And, it’s not just a problem in most rural areas.

“I had a teacher that lived very, very close to Omaha, but on a farm and she would go stand on a hill to trying to find service to download the lessons for her kids,” said Jenni Benson, President, Nebraska State Education Association.

Whatever it takes, the goal now is to keep students caught up and catch the ones falling behind.

“How do we leverage this second round of funds to meet those kids where we need to meet them? Is it tutors? Is it extra time here and there? Is it overtime for teachers, and paras, and different staff members?,” said Jespersen, noting those decisions will be left largely up to each school district. As for how much the school districts will receive, that’s still up in the air.

“If we can have a little bit,” said Paul. “A couple hundred thousand, we don’t know what it’s going to be yet, anything is going to help us achieve our goals and our mission to serve kids.”

The CARES Act put more than $80 million towards K through 12 education in Nebraska. However, not all that money went directly to schools; some was left with the Department of Education for statewide projects.

