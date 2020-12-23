Mix-status house holds waiting on stimulus money

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year we introduced you to a woman and her family who fell into one of the loopholes that meant the government did not have to give her family stimulus money.

She does not want to be identified.

“We just felt like it was a lost battle,” she said.

She is an American born citizen and so are her children, but she married someone who isn’t a citizen so her whole family is no longer eligible for any stimulus.

“We’re not second class citizens were still US citizen no matter what they say they can’t just take our right as a citizen because I married someone who doesn’t have a legal status here,” she said.

If President Trump does sign the proposed bill her luck will change. The new bill says any American citizen in a household will be able to receive aid regardless of who they are married to.

“We’re all struggling I think that everybody is just on hard times,” she said.

The President is currently refusing to sign the bill. As he holds it up, she says she’s not rushing to celebrate just yet.

“It’s not a victory to me until Trump signs it so until he signs it then I think it’s not going to benefit everybody that’s been struggling,” she said.

If signed it would be a massive help. Her husband is out of state working to makes ends meet — leaving the burden of the family on her. Many families across the metro have had to make tough decisions to keep things afloat.

“We have lots of bills so what would help us get out of some of our debt,” she said.

Families of all kinds are depending on government aid to get them through the year. Now it’s a waiting game to see how long it will take to get it and how much will be in your wallet.

