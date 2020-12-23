First Alert Day: Snow winds down tonight, very cold Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow continues to fall around the metro this evening, coming down heavy at times. Winds are also gusting in the 45 to 55mph range, with a few areas seeing wind gusts in excess of 60mph. The snow combined with the wind is producing whiteout conditions at times, with Blizzard Warnings in places for areas north of the Omaha metro through 9pm. A Winter Storm Warning remain in place for the metro through 9pm due to the snow and wind creating those whiteout conditions. Snow will start to taper off by 5pm, with snow generally over by 7pm. Snow amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected in the metro, with 2 to 4 inches possible in central and northeast Nebraska, including Columbus, Norfolk and Tekamah.

As the snow moves out, the wind and cold will become the main focus. Temperatures will slowly fall into the low teens and eventually into the single digits for parts of the area. With wind gusts of 30 to 40mph continuing overnight, wind chills will likely fall into the -5 to -15 degree range by morning. This will mean a bitterly cold start for Thursday. In some good news, we will see sunshine return Thursday, though it will stay cold and breezy all day. Highs likely only top out around 19, with wind chills remaining in the single digits. Overnight lows fall back to around 9 Thursday night.

Wind Chills Tonight (WOWT)

A warming trend will kick on Friday, though snow on the ground may limit our high temperatures to the upper 30s. We will likely see some melting start on Friday. We should add on a few more degrees on Saturday, with highs in the middle 40s. However the weather pattern looks to remain very active into next week with colder air and more rain and snow chances on the horizon by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.