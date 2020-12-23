City of Lincoln settles with woman hit by StarTran bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The City of Lincoln has agreed to pay $145,000 to a woman who was struck by a StarTran bus three years ago.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the settlement ends a lawsuit brought by Sheila Scheinost. She said she suffered fractured ribs, a fractured shoulder blade, a concussion and a black eye when she was hit on Dec. 18, 2017, while crossing a street with a walk signal.

The bus driver was making a left turn when the bus struck Scheinost. The driver was fined $25 for failing to yield to a pedestrian, and no longer works for the city.

