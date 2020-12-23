Advertisement

Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.(Source: WJZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city’s fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters’ union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building’s “air handling and boiler system” likely caused the accident.

“Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department,” Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies
Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance
Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings for Wednesday until 9pm
Today is a First Alert Day: Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings In Effect
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened...
2 arrested in connection to Omaha homicide after teen’s body found in Wyoming

Latest News

Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden introduces Conn. schools chief as education secretary pick
The KFConsole is powered by Intel processors and has 1 terabyte of data storage.
KFC chicken-warming game console in works