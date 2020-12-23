Advertisement

Arrest made in July homicide in north Omaha

Omaha Police have made an arrest in the shooting of John Parks Jr. in July.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in the shooting of John Parks Jr. in July.

Daquandre Perry, 20, has been arrested for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

In July of this year, Omaha Police responded to 53rd and Boyd for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim in the back yard of a residence. He was declared dead at the scene.

