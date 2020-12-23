Advertisement

3 arrested in connection to homicide near 58th and Ames

Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 20.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on December 20.

Jessie Sullivan, 34, was arrested for 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Evidence Tampering. Donna Sullivan, 30, was arrested for Accessory to 1st Degree Murder. Ciera Johnson, 28, was arrested for Accessory to 1st Degree Murder.

On Sunday, December 30, Omaha Police responded to the area of 58th and Ames for a traffic crash. Upon arrival, a victim from the car that crashed was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, Charles Fisher, 32, was declared dead at the scene.

