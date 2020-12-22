Vaccine arrives in Pottawattamie County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finally, the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Pottawattamie County. Health department officials say the vaccine arrived late and the shipment was smaller than what was first promised, but officials in Council Bluffs wasted no time getting ready to distribute the vaccine.

Workers are busy going through the procedure to begin vaccinations tomorrow.

“We had to go through all of our safety training, all our protocols that we wanted to go through make sure everybody was up to speed on the state’s software that we have to enter into our local software that we’re utilizing and just overall the functioning of it when you’re taking employees from their workplace from one environment to another we want to make sure everybody’s comfortable and competent to do the job,” said Matt Wyant, Director of Planning and Development in Pott. County.

Pottawattamie County received 1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Almost all of those 1,600 does have already been spoken for.

“We have 1,600 total that came into Pottawatomie County… five hundred of each were allotted to the health systems, we allotted one hundred to all care community a health center, and then we retained five hundred for our public health department to disperse out to the fire departments, EMTs, and some of the smaller doctors offices,” said Wyant.

Right now, Pottawattamie County offices expect their next shipment of vaccine to be greatly reduced from the 1,600 received today.

Pottawattamie County expects another 600 doses next week, the county will operate two vaccination sites on at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs, the other at the Oakland City Hall.

