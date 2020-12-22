Advertisement

Tuesday Dec. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 274 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The average number of cases reported over the last 7 days is 376.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 49,921.

The number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 440.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76 percent occupancy, with 376 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 111 beds available.

A total of 27,450 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, DCHD reported the seven-day positivity rate at 29.1%, up from 28.5% the week prior.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

