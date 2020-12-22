Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy today before winter barrels back in Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong wind gusts from the south are likely to warm us up a little bit more than yesterday. One more great December day in the 50s before the end of the year!

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind gusts will be strong today as they gust to near 40 mph into the afternoon.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A strong cold front will barrel through a bit after midnight tonight bringing a blast of cold air along with it and prompting a First Alert Day in our area. The warmest part of the day will be when you wake up and temperatures will fall the rest of the day. Wind and snow are also a factor Wednesday and you can find all the First Alert Forecast details here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska, governor could loosen more restrictions
Dr. Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Douglas County COVID-19 positivity up as testing, new case numbers decline
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Culminates December 21st
The Great Conjunction: Saturn, Jupiter align to create ‘Christmas Star’ Dec. 21

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way
Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way