Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy today before winter barrels back in Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong wind gusts from the south are likely to warm us up a little bit more than yesterday. One more great December day in the 50s before the end of the year!

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts will be strong today as they gust to near 40 mph into the afternoon.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

A strong cold front will barrel through a bit after midnight tonight bringing a blast of cold air along with it and prompting a First Alert Day in our area. The warmest part of the day will be when you wake up and temperatures will fall the rest of the day. Wind and snow are also a factor Wednesday and you can find all the First Alert Forecast details here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.