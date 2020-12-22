Advertisement

Renters hoping second round of COVID relief moves faster than the first.

Congress is set to pass a second COVID-19 relief bill, and those on the ground told 6 News it’s critical the funds move fast.
By Tara Campbell
Dec. 21, 2020
“There’s a lot of things that have shut down, a lot of businesses, and people can’t get jobs, you know it’s just hard,” said Raelet Robinson, while doing laundry at the Heart Ministry Center.

Like so many across the Metro, she’s received some help with rent along the way.

“Locally we still have a high volume of individuals and households who are behind on rent, or not sure how they are going to pay their rent come January,” said Randy McCoy, Executive Director, MAACH.

Congress has set aside $25 billion for rent assistance, as well as extended the halt on evictions through January.

“Delays in getting funds out to people, delays in getting programs spun back up, or fully implemented could certainly mean the difference between households on the streets, or households having to double up or something else,” said McCoy.

Douglas County Commissioner, James Cavanaugh told 6 News he’s hopeful they can dole out this second round of help faster than the first, which took a few months to get going.

“There shouldn’t be that gap,” said Cavanaugh. “Now that we’ve done it, we have programs and administration in place, we should be able to go forward very rapidly as soon as we receive the funding from the federal government.”

As for Raelet Robinson, she’s hoping the commissioners have it right, and those funds don’t get held up.

“It puts a strain on people, it puts people in predicaments and situations that really you know could probably be avoided if they moved a little quicker.”

