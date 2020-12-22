Advertisement

Pharmacy students helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen images of health care workers receiving vaccines over the past week.

But, behind those vaccinations is a group you may not have expected-- helping to prepare them.

“I never thought going to pharmacy school I’d be dealing with a pandemic or have the opportunity to care for this many people and to be the start of the process,” says Sarah Arduser, second-year UNMC pharmacy student.

Sarah Arduser and Tess Lewis are pharmacy students at UNMC.

They’ve been helping with vaccinations at Nebraska Medicine since the Pfizer vaccine arrived last week.

They help make sure the vaccine is just right before it is administered.

“So I am taking the Pfizer vaccine after it comes out of the cold storage and reconstituting it. Just adding normal saline to it to get the full volume of the vaccine,” says Tess Lewis, third-year UNMC pharmacy student.

It’s an experience Arduser and Lewis say they never expected to be apart of.

Pharmacy students at UNMC are stepping up and volunteering to help with the workload that goes into vaccinating large groups.

But this isn’t their first time dealing with vaccines.

They both learned how to do it during their first year of pharmacy school.

“At the end of our p1 year we learned how to vaccinate and then the school runs a multitude of different flu vaccination clinics throughout the year so you can get experience,” says Lewis.

Now they are taking that knowledge and applying it to the COVID-19 vaccination process.

They will be at the forefront helping to administer vaccines as the state moves through each of its phases.

“We are supposed to be the medication experts but you never know that pharmacists can play such a large role in providing the safety and knowledge about how to handle vaccinations,” says Arduser.

Pharmacy students at UNMC will also be helping to administer Moderna vaccines as those start to arrive.

They could start helping out in long term care facilities by early next month.

