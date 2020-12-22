Advertisement

Omaha doctors debunk COVID-19 vaccination fears

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As vaccination rollouts ramp up across the country, so is misinformation about the vaccines.

They’re hard to miss scrolling through social media, wild claims about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

“Please don’t choose not to get this vaccination simply because of something you’ve seen on Facebook or Twitter,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth, Pulmonologist at Bryan Health said during Monday’s update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.

Dr. David Brett-Major, a professor for the College of Public Health at UNMC said: “Elevate fears, sometimes, over observations.”

In our scrolling, 6 News found the fears and rumors tend to circulate around a few topics: microchipping, changing DNA, vaccine risk versus COVID risk, and infertility.

When it comes to microchipping, which some people refer to as GPS tracker, Brett-Major said that technology simply doesn’t exist.

“As a parent of teenagers, I’m deeply curious about whether or not that could actually be done. Although, the reality is my children are far more competent than I am, so maybe it wouldn’t be necessary.”

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being the first of their kind — they use MRNA — the professor thinks it’s great people are questioning it and wanting to learn more, but wants people to know it won’t change DNA. He explains it like this: Imagine you place a food order off of a kiosk; the order is your DNA. The receipt you take to the cashier is your MRNA.

“The DNA does not then go back in and get back into the base code. It just doesn’t work that way. It’s just the receipt you take to the cashier,” he said.

Dr. Brett-Major thinks it’s important for people to do their own risk analysis when it comes to the vaccines versus the virus. Besides a handful of unexpected reactions — mostly to do with allergies — the side-effects of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are things like mild fever or discomfort in the arm you got the shot.

“For those people who are actually going to get symptomatic with COVID-19, the illness is way worse than what I just described,” Brett-Major said.

While all of those fears or rumors are present, he said it is infertility myths that are the most widespread.

“When adverse events had happened, that was observed in pregnancies, they were actually in the placebo group and not people who had received the vaccine,” Dr. Brett-Major said.

When it comes to anything you see surrounding the vaccines, whether it’s on social media or not, Dr. Brett-Major says it’s important to do research on the topic itself and the source where it’s coming from.

Dr. Brett-Major touched on the number of vaccines out there and reassures that’s a good thing. If a patient is allergic to one, a different one might work out better.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska, governor could loosen more restrictions
Dr. Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Douglas County COVID-19 positivity up as testing, new case numbers decline
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance

Latest News

National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.
Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
Following it's FDA approval on Friday, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine distribution was under way...
First doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Douglas County