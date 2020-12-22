Advertisement

Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance

By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large and popular antique mall south of Omaha isn’t open for holiday shopping. The pandemic hurts but that’s not the reason for the doors to be closed.

Hit by floods before the owner of Finders Keepers found flood insurance before the last one hit in May 2019.

Alicia Chrastil antique store owner said, “With the insurance money we could repair the building so its sellable or we could open up.”

Alicia Chrastil paid $2,600 for an auto owners flood policy two months before floodwater broke into the antique mall.

Alicia Chrastil said, “We assumed that we had flood insurance.”

The policy dated May 2, 2019, and the flood didn’t hit until almost a month later.

But after buying that expensive flood insurance and submitting a claim she’s been riding a paperwork merry go round.

Now Auto Owners denied Alicia’s claim because coverage can’t start during a flood in progress.

Les robins, her brother said, “They have rules to protect themselves from what? People like Alicia who have catastrophic events with they have a flood. So instead of protecting themselves why don’t they protect the people they are serving?”

A FEMA email states although it receded from its record crest in March the Missouri River remained in a flooded condition through June that year. So even though Alicia paid for flood insurance her antique mall wasn’t covered.

“I hate seeing it like this, I’m embarrassed I take pride in ownership of this place,” said Alicia.

COVID concerns prevent a flood sale but the mortgage and other bills haven’t stopped so finding flood insurance may not help Alicia keep her business.

“The perfect Christmas would be for FEMA to realize we need to pay these people,” said Alicia.

The owner of Finders Keepers has filed a lawsuit against Auto Owners Insurance for denying her flood claim. A company spokesman says because of litigation he won’t comment.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
OPD is investigating a homicide near 60th & Ames Ave.
Omaha police investigating death as homicide
One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Culminates December 21st
The Great Conjunction: Saturn, Jupiter align to create ‘Christmas Star’ Dec. 21

Latest News

The number of eviction cases in Douglas County is beginning to rise once more.
Omaha-area renters hope second round of COVID-19 relief moves faster
Congress is set to pass a second COVID-19 relief bill, and those on the ground told 6 News it’s...
Help for Omaha renters- 6:30PM
While the numbers of new positive cases are declining, the more concerning number — positivity...
Precautions during a pandemic holiday- 6:30PM
Training new firefighters amid pandemic.
Training new fire fighters amid pandemic - 5PM