Nebraska Medicine hiring primary care technicians

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The number of applications to medical schools across the country is rising. Health systems like Nebraska Medicine are eager to fill jobs to assist patients.

Two weeks ago, Lexie Linderman graduated nursing school at Clarkson College. Her mother was one of her two guests during a socially distanced ceremony.

“I guess it runs in the genes of the family. When I was little, I always said I wouldn’t be in healthcare,” Lexie said.

In the new year, she will start her nursing career at Nebraska Medicine’s neuroscience ICU because of the time she put in as a primary care technician at the health system.

“One of my roles was to help patients Zoom with their families, or just let them see them, or even just taking a few minutes out of the day to sit there and listen to them,” Lexie said.

Lexie’s time as a care tech prepared her for her new job. Now Nebraska Med is looking to hire 100 new care techs this month.

“In Lexie’s situation, it’s not a role individuals stay in long-term because they are looking to make that next step,” said Renae Schwasinger, who’s a part of Nebraska Medicine’s talent acquisition team.

Schwasinger says Nebraska Medicine’s hiring team engages with students as early as high school.

Last week, the Association of American Medical Colleges published data that found the number of students applying to med school for the 2021 academic year grew nearly 18 percent from the same time last year.

“We just continue to see larger numbers every year,” Schwasinger said of Nebraska Medicine.

When Lexie starts her new job, she’ll be a nurse just like her mom Michelle, who will be working close by in the cardiovascular ICU.

Michelle’s mother, a third generation of the family, will also be working in the hospital.

“We are all in three different units,” Michelle said. “But all three of us have worked in the same unit at one time or another.”

Nebraska Medicine wants to hire 100 care technicians by January as the number of units and beds grow within the hospital.

