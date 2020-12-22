Advertisement

Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations

The rides are for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lyft says it will provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities as vaccines become available across the country.

The initiative will include transportation to and from vaccination sites, as well as rides for a second dose, if they’re required. Some vaccinations require two doses about a month apart. Other vaccines will take just one.

The rideshare company partnered with several organizations such as United Way, National Hispanic Council on Aging and Anthem, a health insurance provider.

National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.

The organizations will also decide whether the rides are free or discounted.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska, governor could loosen more restrictions
Dr. Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Douglas County COVID-19 positivity up as testing, new case numbers decline
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance

Latest News

Omaha Doctors debunk vaccination fears
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden: Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity
Vaccine arrives in Pottawattamie County
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Rare vaccine injury claims steered to obscure federal office