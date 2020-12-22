First doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday received doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which the FDA approved last week.

A DCHD spokesman said the county received 4,500 vaccinations designated for Omaha Fire EMS and paramedics; they are slated to begin receiving those vaccinations on Wednesday, and remaining doses will go to long-term care facilities likely next week.

