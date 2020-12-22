David’s Evening Forecast - Staying mild and windy this evening, powerful winter blast Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Very windy but also quite warm for December this afternoon! Temperatures topped out in the mid and upper 50s around the metro, nearly 25 degrees above average for this time of year. Strong south winds gusting to near 30mph will continue into the evening, keeping us very mild. We likely hang onto the 50s through at lest 7pm, and still in the mid or even upper 40s through Midnight. Unfortunately, the warmth will not last into Wednesday.

First Alert Day Wednesday for strong winds and blowing snow (WOWT)

A powerful cold front will blast through the area early in the morning, quickly dropping our temperatures from the 40s into the 30s, and eventually in tho the 20s by late morning. The front will arrive with very strong northwest winds of 20 to 30mph, with gusts potentially as high as 50mph, especially near and west of the Missouri river. Wind chills will likely fall into the teens and single digits by early afternoon, with some areas seeing wind chills slip below zero by early evening.

Along with the cold will come the potential for some wintry weather. A burst of a rain/snow mix is possible early in the morning, just in time for the drive to work. As temperatures drop, that will change to all snow. At this time, snowfall rates appear to stay on the light side, but snow could continue on and off through the day eventually resulting in snow amounts up to an inch around the metro. However with wind gusts up to 50mph, that snow will likely blow around significantly, and will be hard to measure. Regardless of exactly how much snow fall, limited visibility and slick roads are possible at times. Some slightly heavier amounts up to 2 inches are possible north of Omaha, mainly far northeast Nebraska into northwest Iowa.

Wednesday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Very cold air will settle in for Thursday with morning lows dipping below 10 degrees for areas north and east of Omaha. Highs likely only top out around 20. However, we see a nice rebound by Christmas Day, with highs in the low 40s on Friday. An active wintry pattern appears to continue into next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.