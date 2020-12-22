Advertisement

Campaign underway to make sure Omaha minorities have vaccine information

CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19...
CHI Health – Bergan Mercy employees unpack vials containing some of Nebraska's first COVID-19 vaccinations Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020.(Courtesy of CHI Health)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An informational campaign concerning the coronavirus vaccine aimed at minorities is underway in North and South Omaha.

Traditionally minorities are leerier of governmental institutions than non-minorities. Health officials fear that minorities will not get the COVID vaccine.

The campaign calls for community leaders to explain the benefits of getting vaccinated and that it is safe.

Many plan to lead by example and get vaccinated publicly at the Charles Drew Center in North Omaha.

In South Omaha, language is an issue so community leaders there are being more creative.

“We have a young nurse that has volunteered her time to do a series of videos, she’s Latina, she’s a mother but she’s offered to chronicle her experiences with a vaccine and so she’s willing to do videos so that she can show that people can see her face and hear her voice and her experiences going through the vaccine and how it’s impacting her and her family,” said Ben Salazar, community activist.

This week, mailers will be been sent to the South Omaha community telling people the vaccine is safe and that they should get vaccinated when they have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska, governor could loosen more restrictions
Dr. Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Douglas County COVID-19 positivity up as testing, new case numbers decline
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Omaha antique mall owner frustrated with denied flood insurance

Latest News

Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Staying mild and windy this evening, powerful winter blast Wednesday
WOWT 6 News logo
UPDATE: WOWT transmitter installed
Omaha doctors debunk COVID-19 vaccination fears
Vaccine arrives in Pott. County- 4PM
Vaccine arrives in Pott. County- 4PM