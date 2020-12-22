Campaign underway to make sure Omaha minorities have vaccine information

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An informational campaign concerning the coronavirus vaccine aimed at minorities is underway in North and South Omaha.

Traditionally minorities are leerier of governmental institutions than non-minorities. Health officials fear that minorities will not get the COVID vaccine.

The campaign calls for community leaders to explain the benefits of getting vaccinated and that it is safe.

Many plan to lead by example and get vaccinated publicly at the Charles Drew Center in North Omaha.

In South Omaha, language is an issue so community leaders there are being more creative.

“We have a young nurse that has volunteered her time to do a series of videos, she’s Latina, she’s a mother but she’s offered to chronicle her experiences with a vaccine and so she’s willing to do videos so that she can show that people can see her face and hear her voice and her experiences going through the vaccine and how it’s impacting her and her family,” said Ben Salazar, community activist.

This week, mailers will be been sent to the South Omaha community telling people the vaccine is safe and that they should get vaccinated when they have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.