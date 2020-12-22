Blue Cross Blue Shield: Fewer Nebraska children received vaccinations in 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska has found that fewer children are being vaccinated in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from BCBSNE, childhood immunizations for the following diseases have declined:

10.6% decrease for MMR, protecting against measles, mumps, and rubella

4.15% decrease for DTaP, protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough

2.43% decrease for polio, protecting against poliomyelitis

An estimated 9 million children will miss these critical vaccinations by the end of 2020, according to the release, and the health insurance provider is warning of potential outbreaks.

The study also reveals that 40% of parents say the reason for the lack of vaccination is due to COVID-19 and Dr. Jane Carnazzo, Children’s Physicians pediatrician, says this shouldn’t deter families from well-child visits.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to get caught up; it’s an easy thing to do,” Carnazzo said. “It’s very safe to combine vaccines in childhood, and we have a very clear schedule for doing that. The important thing is that people get their kids immunized to prevent the diseases we know we can prevent, and that includes influenza.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.