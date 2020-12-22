Advertisement

Blue Cross Blue Sheild Neb. finds fewer children in the state received vaccinations in 2020

(Source: WWSB)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue Cross Blue Sheild has found that fewer children are being vaccinated in Nebraska during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the BCBSNE, childhood immunizations for the following diseases are down:

  • 10.6% decrease for MMR, protecting against measles, mumps, and rubella
  • 4.15% decrease for DTaP, protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough
  • 2.43% decrease for polio, protecting against poliomyelitis

The release states that an estimated 9 million children will miss these critical vaccinations by the end of 2020 and the BCBSNE is warning of potential outbreaks.

The study also reveals that 40% of parents say the reason for the lack of vaccination is due to COVID-19 and Dr. Jane Carnazzo, Children’s Physicians pediatrician, says this shouldn’t deter families from well-child visits.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to get caught up; it’s an easy thing to do,” Carnazzo said. “It’s very safe to combine vaccines in childhood, and we have a very clear schedule for doing that. The important thing is that people get their kids immunized to prevent the diseases we know we can prevent, and that includes influenza.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response on Monday morning,...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska, governor could loosen more restrictions
Dr. Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Douglas County COVID-19 positivity up as testing, new case numbers decline
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Culminates December 21st
The Great Conjunction: Saturn, Jupiter align to create ‘Christmas Star’ Dec. 21

Latest News

Flood insurance denial- 10PM
Flood insurance denial- 10PM
The number of applications to medical schools across the country is rising. Health systems like...
Med school enrollment rises- 10PM
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Tuesday Dec. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 274 new cases
The Buyno family is one of many trying to make the most out of the holiday as they take...
Health leaders urging people to stay home for the holidays