2 arrested in connection to Omaha homicide after teen’s body found in Wyoming

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened in May this year.(Omaha Police)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy that happened in May this year.

Jose Ramos, 19, has been booked into the Douglas County Corrections for Accessory to a Felony, Possession of Gun by a Prohibited Person, and Tampering with Evidence. A 17-year-old juvenile male has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center for Manslaughter, 1st Degree Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, and Tampering with Evidence.

In May, Omaha Police Detectives were made aware of an abandoned vehicle in Wyoming that contained the body of a 17-year-old boy from Omaha.

It was determined that the victim was shot near 33rd and L streets in Omaha, succumbed to his injuries, and then was driven to Wyoming where the vehicle ran out of gas and was abandoned, according to the release.

The two suspects were arrested in Wyoming and transported to Omaha where they were booked.

