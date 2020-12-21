Struggling Omaha area hotels see small spike in business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As hotels fight to weather the pandemic, a harsh reality is setting in: Some will barely make it into 2021, forcing both smaller boutique operations and large chains to tighten purse strings and keep a cautious eye.

Recently, though, the hospitality industry in Omaha has seen a small uptick, but this doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods just yet.

”Olympic trials canceled. All the concerts canceled. Major conferences and meetings being taken away are just hurting everyone,” said Deepak Gangahar, co-owner of Anant Enterprises LLC alongside Kirti Trivedi, which runs four Omaha-metro hotels including Even and Aloft.

Gangahar says the 79% dive in event cancellations in Omaha since March 2020 have nearly wiped out his franchise.

“The months of March and April, we closed a couple of hotels, and occupancy was around 5%. It was just awful,” Gangahar said. The drastic decline in business for Anant Enterprises during the early part of the year aligned with the rest of the U.S. as COVID-19 cases began spiking and restrictions on travel were put in place.

”This will go down as the worst year in the history for the hospitality industry — even worse than the Great Depression,” said Chip Rogers, President and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

According to AHLA data, across the country, 71% of hotel owners said they couldn’t afford to stay in business without another round of government aid. Unsteady consumer patterns caused by the pandemic quickly put many hotels in the red.

”Many counties and cities across the country are changing their rules on a regular basis and poor consumers, they don’t know what to think and you have of course the fear of the coronavirus,” Rogers added.

At 38%, Omaha sits below the 40% national average for hotel occupancy. For Aloft Hotel in west Omaha, the occupancy rate is just now creeping up to 30%.

It’s a slow climb Gangahar said he certainly doesn’t take for granted. He had to lay off some staff months ago when occupancy was just 5%, and he said it was a low point for the entire franchise, whom he refers to as a small family.

But one thing he explained he will never sacrifice is quality of service.

”We learned how to be more efficient in the COVID crisis without compromising our key goals of safety for our customers and employees,” he said.

Staff across his four hotels are all required to wear masks, surfaces are cleaned with U.V. wands to kill bacteria and social distancing is enforced in all public spaces like the hotel restaurants and bars.

Even with a slight uptick in the business across the metro, hotels are still operating off half their average revenue, according to data from Visit Omaha.

In total, Douglas County offers 9,784 hotel rooms every night — that’s just under 4 million rooms a year.

Gangahar said vaccines offer some promising relief for the ebb and flow of business in the weeks to come. But still, he and thousands of other hoteliers say they’re forced down an uncertain path.

”Hope for the best; be prepared for the worst,” Gangahar said.

