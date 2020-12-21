Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy start to the week. Wednesday will bring winter back to the area!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today starts very mild with the melting continuing even before the sun rises. Temps in the 40s this morning will turn into the 50s this afternoon even though we’ll have a very strong northwest wind.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts up near 35 mph are likely today but we’ll still be able to warm with sunshine and the mild start.

Wind gusts
Wind gusts(WOWT)

Tuesday is forecast to be even warmer with stronger south wind and highs that jump into the upper 50s. Highs will make it into the upper 50s with south wind gusts up near 40 mph likely. Enjoy the warm because the weather takes a turn starting Wednesday.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to those big changes expected. Temperatures will drop all day Wednesday from the upper 30s to the lower 20s by the end of the day. That will happen thanks to strong northwest wind gusts up near 50 mph! Wind chills could easily be in the single digits by the end of the day as well. Find out more about the First Alert Day and the threat of a little snow along with it right here.

Wednesday
Wednesday(WOWT)

