Advertisement

Pottawattamie County sees delays in vaccine arrival

(WTOK)
By John Chapman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They are still waiting to receive the vaccine in Pottawattamie County. Health department officials were expecting to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine today, but once again there has been a delay.

Pottawattamie County Health Department officials say trying to make plans to vaccinate the public here has been a struggle.

“We have opened our registration process for our vaccination clinics that public health is going to be holding and I cautioned everybody within there that by 4 p.m. tomorrow they’re either going to receive a confirmation email from public health or a cancelation email from public health depending upon if the vaccine arrives,” said Matt Wyant, Director of Planning and Development with Pottawattamie County.

Pottawattamie County officials are expecting to receive 1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine tomorrow, a much smaller shipment than first expected, with the vaccine trickling in it could take a while to vaccinate all those who want the shot in the county.

“We approximately have 98,000 individuals for population, we need to hit 60,000 in people willing to receive the vaccine and I’m fairly confident by what we’ve seen and individuals we’ve talked to. We should be able to hit that as long as we have the vaccine available,” said Wyant.

Pottawattamie County has scheduled clinics for the 23rd and the 24th. Five hundred doses of the 1,600 doses of vaccine will go to the county’s public health clinic.

Health care workers will be some of the first to receive the shot in Pott. County.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow
OPD is investigating a homicide near 60th & Ames Ave.
Omaha police investigating death as homicide
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Omaha police are investigating a possible arson after an overnight fire.
Arson investigation underway after box truck fire

Latest News

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
NU President, midwest university leaders announce plans for U.S. Space Command alliance
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way
Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way
Police car with lights
Fremont man arrested for manslaughter following fatal crash in Douglas County