Pottawattamie County sees delays in vaccine arrival

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They are still waiting to receive the vaccine in Pottawattamie County. Health department officials were expecting to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine today, but once again there has been a delay.

Pottawattamie County Health Department officials say trying to make plans to vaccinate the public here has been a struggle.

“We have opened our registration process for our vaccination clinics that public health is going to be holding and I cautioned everybody within there that by 4 p.m. tomorrow they’re either going to receive a confirmation email from public health or a cancelation email from public health depending upon if the vaccine arrives,” said Matt Wyant, Director of Planning and Development with Pottawattamie County.

Pottawattamie County officials are expecting to receive 1,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine tomorrow, a much smaller shipment than first expected, with the vaccine trickling in it could take a while to vaccinate all those who want the shot in the county.

“We approximately have 98,000 individuals for population, we need to hit 60,000 in people willing to receive the vaccine and I’m fairly confident by what we’ve seen and individuals we’ve talked to. We should be able to hit that as long as we have the vaccine available,” said Wyant.

Pottawattamie County has scheduled clinics for the 23rd and the 24th. Five hundred doses of the 1,600 doses of vaccine will go to the county’s public health clinic.

Health care workers will be some of the first to receive the shot in Pott. County.

