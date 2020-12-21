Advertisement

One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480

One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and Leavenworth.(WOWT)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police confirm that one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash, early Monday morning.

It happened near Interstate 480 and Leavenworth around 1 a.m.

Police have identified the deceased driver as Ray Sutton. He was pronounced dead at the scene by OFD medics.

Our photographer at the scene said two cars suffered heavy front-end damage-- and both airbags appear to have deployed.

Police say the other driver was traveling the wrong way on I-480 and struck Sutton’s car.

Police and first responders were on the scene for hours investigating.

I-480 has since reopened for traffic.

