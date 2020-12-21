Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok idea

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the country—right from his bedroom.

This Central High School freshman is turning anyone’s imagination into hand-made rugs.

For now, Travis Hines is making custom rugs called “Tugs” right out of his bedroom here at his mom and dad’s house.

His little idea has now taken over his basement and his family is waiting for him to get his own office space.

Travis started his hand-made rug business last month and it is taking off.

He says he’s now getting about five orders a day, most recently from Philadelphia.

People are requesting rugs in the shape of cartoons and monograms and all kinds of other things.

It may or may not surprise you that he got the idea after seeing others making rugs on TikTok.

Travis told his mom and dad this is how he wants to make money … and now they’ve helped him drop off dozens of orders to ship from the post office.

“All I wanted was a pair of shoes and now I can buy anything I want really. Now I’m trying to get a building to get out of my room. This really took over my room,” Travis said.

“They’re piling up and we’re getting ready to ship the ones ready to ship and the ones for Omaha are getting ready to be delivered,” said his mother Breann.

Travis got some help from his parents.

Breann runs the non-profit “Young Entrepreneurs of the Future.”

She’s helping other creatives like Travis make turn their business visions into realities.

She said an office space for Travis and other young entrepreneurs will give them the space to turn their ideas into moneymakers.

For now, Travis has nearly a month-worth of orders to catch up on.

Lots of people are buying those rugs for Christmas.

You can buy your own rug from Tugs’ Facebook or Instagram pages.

