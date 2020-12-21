Advertisement

NU President, midwest university leaders announce plans for U.S. Space Command alliance

University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter
University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter(UNL)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott, and Kansas State University President Richard Myers have committed to a new academic alliance in support of the research needs of U.S. Space Command.

The four institutions enroll 163,000 students and offer programs in areas relevant to U.S. Space Command’s work such as engineering, space law, cybersecurity, and information technology.

According to the release, initial objectives for the Higher Education Space Research and Workforce Alliance include:

· Working with U.S. Space Command to define current and future workforce needs.

· Working to develop joint degree programs, certificates, courses, and pipeline opportunities between universities to address the identified workforce needs.

· Forming a working group of technology transfer leads to help quickly bring faculty innovations to market to serve the needs of U.S. Space Command.

· Creating a database of researchers in space-related fields to grow opportunities for collaboration.

“Now, we in the Midwest are ready, willing and better positioned than any other academic coalition in the country to again join forces to meet our nation’s urgent and complex defense needs. In our view, the Heartland is the right home for U.S. Space Command,” the release states.

Other sites being considered for the U.S. Space Command includes Kirtland AFB, Nevada; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Port San Antonio, Texas; Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama; and Patrick AFB, Florida.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow
OPD is investigating a homicide near 60th & Ames Ave.
Omaha police investigating death as homicide
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
One person died and another is in critical condition after a crash near Interstate 480 and...
One person dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-480
Omaha police are investigating a possible arson after an overnight fire.
Arson investigation underway after box truck fire

Latest News

Pottawattamie County sees delays in vaccine arrival
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way
Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way
Police car with lights
Fremont man arrested for manslaughter following fatal crash in Douglas County