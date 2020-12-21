NU President, midwest university leaders announce plans for U.S. Space Command alliance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott, and Kansas State University President Richard Myers have committed to a new academic alliance in support of the research needs of U.S. Space Command.

The four institutions enroll 163,000 students and offer programs in areas relevant to U.S. Space Command’s work such as engineering, space law, cybersecurity, and information technology.

According to the release, initial objectives for the Higher Education Space Research and Workforce Alliance include:

· Working with U.S. Space Command to define current and future workforce needs.

· Working to develop joint degree programs, certificates, courses, and pipeline opportunities between universities to address the identified workforce needs.

· Forming a working group of technology transfer leads to help quickly bring faculty innovations to market to serve the needs of U.S. Space Command.

· Creating a database of researchers in space-related fields to grow opportunities for collaboration.

The Cornhuskers may not be playing in a bowl game this year, but we have another big option play tomorrow. Team #Nebraska will make their final pitch to host Space Command at Offutt. Could be a big win for our state! @Offutt_AFB @US_Stratcom @NSRI_NU @US_SpaceCom — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) December 21, 2020

“Now, we in the Midwest are ready, willing and better positioned than any other academic coalition in the country to again join forces to meet our nation’s urgent and complex defense needs. In our view, the Heartland is the right home for U.S. Space Command,” the release states.

Other sites being considered for the U.S. Space Command includes Kirtland AFB, Nevada; Peterson AFB, Colorado; Port San Antonio, Texas; Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama; and Patrick AFB, Florida.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.