Monday Dec. 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 405 new cases, 5 deaths

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.(AP Graphics)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and five new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 49,647. The average number of daily cases beginning on Dec. 15th to today is 355.

The number of deaths in Douglas County is now 440. Five men ranging in age from their 50s to 90s have passed away.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76 percent occupancy, with 376 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 67 percent rate with 111 beds available.

A total of 26,904 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Hosting a small celebration? Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations. Stay safer during the...

Posted by CDC on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

