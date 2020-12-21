Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warm and windy start to the holiday week!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an unseasonably cool, yet sunny, day Saturday, temperatures warmed up about 10° for highs Sunday! We started with sunny skies, before clouds increased for the afternoon and evening. Highs topped out in the low to mid-40s in the Omaha Metro.

Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, but winds will keep temperatures from moving much. Expect lows in the low to mid-30s Monday morning.

Winds start to crank up Monday, with highs flirting with the 50° mark. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, outside of a few clouds to the southwest of the Metro. Winds will be higher, with WNW gusts up to 35 mph! Monday is the Winter Solstice, or the “shortest” day of the year.

Tomorrow (Monday) is the #WinterSolstice - the "shortest" day of the year! However, our coldest temperatures of the year (on average) don't arrive until January. #Omaha Posted by Mallory Schnell WOWT on Sunday, December 20, 2020

And don’t forget to look to the southwest sky an hour after sunset Monday for the “Great Conjunction”! On the longest night of the year, the two largest planets in our solar system will appear within a tenth of a degree apart. This bright planetary conjunction is commonly known as the “Christmas Star”.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the 10-day forecast, with highs warming into the mid-50s. Winds will once again gust up to 35 mph, this time from the south.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A big change in our weather arrives Wednesday, due to a strong cold front. We’ll see a midnight high in the 40s, followed by crashing temperatures into the 30s and 20s. We’re holding the chance for light snowfall Wednesday, but at this time, potential amounts don’t look like much (an inch or less). Either way, a First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday. Slick spots and lowered visibility is possible with any snow that does fall from mid-morning through the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday nights will be very cold (lower-teens), with highs on Christmas Eve not making it out of the 20s! Christmas Day we could thaw out a bit, with highs in the upper-30s under plenty of sunshine.

