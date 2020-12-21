Fremont man arrested for manslaughter following fatal crash in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal accident that occurred on December 8 near 323rd and Reichmuth Rd. in Douglas County.

Goerge Plofkin, 39, was arrested for one count of manslaughter after his vehicle crossed the center line colliding with Timothy Compton’s vehicle. Compton died on the scene.

According to the release, a third vehicle was also involved.

Other factors including methamphetamine use are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

