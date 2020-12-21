David’s Evening Forecast - Mild to start Winter, with a cold blast on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite gusty northwest wind, sunny skies and a mild airmass helped us to warm to nearly 20 degrees above average. Highs topped out in the mid 50s, very warm for this time of year. We’ll stay relatively mild this evening, though you will still need a jacket as temperatures fall back into the 30s after sunset. Winds will let up overnight as well, with low temperatures falling to around 27 by morning here in the metro.

Tuesday may be even warmer, as south winds increase throughout the day. It will be a little chilly in the morning, but temperatures should climb into the 50s by the lunch hour, along with south winds that could gust over 35mph at times. High temperatures should jump into the upper 50s, though we likely fall just shy of 60. Either way, a very warm afternoon, nearly 25 degrees above average for this time of year.

Unfortunately, the warmth does not stick around long. A powerful cold front will be moving through on Wednesday. Temperatures may still be in the mid or even upper 40s at Midnight Wednesday morning, but will start to quickly fall by 3am as the cold air blasts in. By sunrise, temperatures are likely falling into the low 30s or even upper 20s. And we don’t stop there, with temperatures falling into the mid or low 20s by Noon. Winds may gust over 45mph at times, producing wind chills in the 5 to 15 degree range. A few snow flurries are possible, but any accumulation looks extremely limited at this time. Temperatures continue to fall to around 10 by Thursday morning. Christmas Eve likely a very cold day, with highs only in the 20s. We should rebound a bit on Friday, leading to sunny skies with highs around 40 on Christmas Day.

