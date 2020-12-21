OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI Omaha Feild Office has released tips on avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams following multiple inquiries about vaccine fraud.

Here are potential signs of a scam:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get a vaccine.

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.

Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

The FBI also reminds the public to protect themselves by not giving out personal information to unknown sources.

If you believe you’re a victim of possible vaccine fraud, immediately report it to:

HHS-OIG Hotline 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov

FBI Hotline 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov

CMS/Medicare Hotline 1-800-MEDICARE

