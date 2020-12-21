Advertisement

Avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams

(CVS Health)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI Omaha Feild Office has released tips on avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams following multiple inquiries about vaccine fraud.

Here are potential signs of a scam:

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get a vaccine.
  • You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
  • Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

The FBI also reminds the public to protect themselves by not giving out personal information to unknown sources.

If you believe you’re a victim of possible vaccine fraud, immediately report it to:

  • HHS-OIG Hotline 1-800-HHS-TIPS or tips.hhs.gov
  • FBI Hotline 1-800-CALL-FBI or ic3.gov
  • CMS/Medicare Hotline 1-800-MEDICARE

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow
OPD is investigating a homicide near 60th & Ames Ave.
Omaha police investigating death as homicide
Christmas shoppers are turning to a young Omaha entrepreneur who’s shipping orders across the...
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Omaha police are investigating a possible arson after an overnight fire.
Arson investigation underway after box truck fire
The state is commemorating victims of the pandemic with a virtual memorial. But now we want to...
Nebraska remembers COVID-19 victims via online memorial wall

Latest News

A Central High student is becoming an entrepreneur thanks to a local non-profit and TikTok.
Omaha high schooler starts rug-making business from TikTok
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update
Ricketts: Nebraska's 153K cases ‘likely just a fraction’ of actual total
LIVE: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s COVID-19 response
First Alert Friday into Saturday Morning
Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow