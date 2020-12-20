Sunday Dec. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 212 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 49,242.

The number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 435.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78 percent occupancy, with 347 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69 percent rate with 104 beds available.

A total of 26,455 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

1) Have you or someone you know worried about the safety of the #COVID19 vaccines?



Dr. Risa Hoshino, Pediatrician at @MountSinaiNYC, debunks the misconception that the vaccine was rushed.



Share and spread the word! #VaccinesSaveLives #KnowledgeIsPower pic.twitter.com/RJfhtIoeFT — UNMC Public Health (@UNMCCOPH) December 17, 2020

Hosting a small celebration? Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations. Stay safer during the... Posted by CDC on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.