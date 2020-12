OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have confirmed to 6 News they are investigating a homicide near 60th & Ames Ave. in Benson.

Earlier, just before 4 a.m., officers found one person dead after an early morning crash near 56th & Ames Ave.

Police say no other injuries happened in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for details soon.

