Arson investigation underway after box truck fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are conducting an arson investigation after an overnight fire.

Two box trucks went up in flames around 4 a.m. near 107th and L st.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back soon for more information.

