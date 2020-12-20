Advertisement

Arson investigation underway after box truck fire

Omaha police are investigating a possible arson after an overnight fire.
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are conducting an arson investigation after an overnight fire.

Two box trucks went up in flames around 4 a.m. near 107th and L st.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back soon for more information.

