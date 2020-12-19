Advertisement

Wednesday is a First Alert Day due to plummeting temperatures, blowing snow

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, December 23rd.

Wednesday, December 23rd
After an unseasonably warm start to the week, a strong cold front is expected to move in late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will cause our high temperature for Wednesday to occur around midnight, with plummeting temperatures into the 30s and 20s for the rest of the day.

During what is expected to be a windy week overall, wind gusts on Wednesday will crank up from the northwest 45+ mph. The cold air rushing in, paired with the very gusty winds, will drive wind chills into the teens at some points during the day. The actual air temperature will then drop down into the single digits and lower-teens Wednesday night.

Wind gusts 45+mph possible Wednesday
In addition to the shock to the system that the temperatures and winds will bring, light snowfall is looking more and more likely. At this time, an inch or less is probable, but we will keep you updated! Even with low precipitation amounts, when you add the wind, blowing snow can be a visibility concern for travelers.

At this time, an inch or less of snow is likely
Keep track of the 10-day forecast, including Wednesday’s First Alert Day, by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

