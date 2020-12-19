Saturday Dec. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 338 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 338 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and no new deaths.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 49,030.

The number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 435.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82 percent occupancy, with 271 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 73 percent rate with 91 beds available.

A total of 26,040 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

