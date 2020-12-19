Advertisement

Papillion businesses make their own holiday market

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday a group of small, locally-owned businesses put together their own holiday market.

The pandemic has been hard on small businesses across the country.

According to a Yelp.com analysis - almost 100,000 small businesses in the U.S. have closed permanently.

That hardship inspired a group of Papillion business owners to team together and put on a holiday market.

Annie Jordan organized the market and she said now more than ever they need to support one another so Papillion doesn’t lose the businesses that make it so unique.

