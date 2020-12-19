Nebraska remembers COVID-19 victims via online memorial wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,400 Nebraskans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed this weekend to honor them.

The state is commemorating victims of the pandemic with a virtual memorial. But now we want to recognize some of the people who won’t be here for the holidays.

Greg Petersen of Omaha was a veteran who served in various officer roles and was a head chef.

On top of working full-time, Greg also served at his local American Legion post.

He was also a custodian at Abbott Elementary.

He leaves behind his wife Lisa and their children — who will miss his homecooked meals.

Lisa said the weekend of remembrance and honor is a nice gesture from the state.

“It’s very nice but I don’t know, I don’t know what else they could do though I was surprised to hear about this, I thought that was, I was surprised. I was just very happy to see that the governor and the first lady are thinking that you know these people that died, are not a number,” she said.

The state’s virtual memorial is a way for families to grieve.

Lisa hopes to hold her husband’s services in the spring or summer when it’s safer for family and friends from across the country to fly to Nebraska.

The state is posting the memorials of victims of the pandemic to an online memorial.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.