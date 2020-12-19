Nebraska first lady helps start COVID-19 memorial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore announced this weekend is dedicated to honoring and remembering Nebraskans lost to COVID-19.

The tributes are also rolling in for a virtual COVID-19 memorial wall started by Shore.

“We need to create an opportunity for people to just start talking and to be able to mourn together,” Shore said.

So far, 25 Nebraskans lost to the pandemic are remembered by their families through this online memorial. The tributes come from across the state. The goal of the first lady’s non-profit Nebraska Impact is to connect people all across the state to each other.

“We haven’t been able to spend time with our loved ones like we want to,” Shore said. “We haven’t even been able to hug our console and mourn together.”

Ms. Shore has heard the grief from families, doctors, and teachers. She hopes a place to mourn will help Nebraska’s families.

28-year-old Louis Dickson from Bellevue is remembered by his mother Tamela. She says Louis’ smile and antics made him the jewel of the family. Families of coronavirus victims will be remembered during the Weekend of Remembrance and Honor.

“The Weekend of Remembrance and Honor allows us to humanize those that we’ve lost,” Shore said.

The state’s first lady and governor encourage Nebraskans to volunteer or donate to charities working to mitigate the pandemic’s impact.

Online, families are invited to share their photos and stories at Nebraska Impact’s website, which is the non-profit presided by Susanne Shore.

“I’m just so proud of this, and I’m proud of the people who are willing to put the stories out there.”

This will be a difficult weekend for some. Mark Wolff’s tribute was written by his sister Mona. She writes Mark is a former Marine. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. Six days later, he died on Thanksgiving.

Mona tells me, when her brother tested positive while living at a care facility, she knew it was only a matter of time until he became another tally in the number of Nebraskans lost to the pandemic.

The governor proclaimed this Sunday as a statewide day of prayer.

Click here to visit Nebraska Impact’s COVID-19 memorial.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.