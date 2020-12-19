Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warming trend in progress! Big changes arrive Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front kept things 10° to 15° cooler Saturday – in comparison to Friday – but we’ll be right back to our warming trend starting Sunday!

We kicked off Saturday with temperatures in the teens and 20s, with some wind chills in the single digits! Mostly sunny skies stuck around for the bulk of the day, but highs struggled to warm past the low to mid-30s behind Friday’s cold front. However, our average for this time of year is 34°, so we were right around where we should be.

Clouds increased Saturday night, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, but we should warm back into the low to mid-40s! Expect more sunshine during the morning, with a few more clouds around for the afternoon and evening.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Winds start to crank up Monday, with highs flirting with the 50° mark. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the 10-day forecast, with highs warming into the mid-50s! Gusty winds will be sticking with us Monday through Thursday…

A big change in our weather arrives Wednesday, with a midnight high followed by crashing temperatures into the 30s and 20s. We’re holding the chance for light snowfall Wednesday afternoon and evening, but at this time, potential amounts don’t look like much (an inch or less). Either way, a First Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.

Wednesday and Thursday nights will be very cold, with highs on Christmas Eve not making it out of the 20s! Christmas Day we could thaw out a bit, with highs in the mid-30s.

Christmas Eve will be the coldest day of the week! (WOWT)

