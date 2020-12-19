Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Colder Saturday before a nice stretch of warming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front will keep things 10°+ cooler Saturday – in comparison to Friday – but we’ll be right back to our warming trend starting Sunday!

We’re kicking off Saturday with temperatures in the teens and 20s, with some wind chills in the single digits! More clouds are hugging the Missouri River and areas in western Iowa, with clear skies and sunshine for most of Nebraska! Those eastern clouds will clear throughout the morning, with highs this afternoon warming into the mid-30s. Winds will shift from the NNW to the South throughout the day, around 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds increase again after midnight tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around Sunday, but we should warm back into the low to mid-40s!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Winds start to crank up Monday, with highs flirting with the 50° mark. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the 10-day forecast, with highs warming into the mid-50s! Gusty winds will be sticking with us Monday through Thursday…

A big change in our weather arrives Wednesday, with a midnight high followed by crashing temperatures into the 30s and 20s. We’re holding the chance for light snowfall Wednesday afternoon and evening, but at this time, potential amounts don’t look like much (an inch or less).

Wednesday and Thursday nights will be very cold, with highs on Christmas Eve not making it out of the 20s! Christmas Day we could thaw out a bit, with highs in the mid-30s.

Christmas Eve will be coldest day of 10-day forecast (WOWT)

