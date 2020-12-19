Local group wins battle to save Yates Community Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Against the odds a grassroots effort to save the Yates Community Center has come out on top; putting in the winning bid to buy the center from Omaha Public Schools, and marking a new chapter for this century-old building.

“We can’t wait you know, today this morning, we were opening doors, but locksmith problems prevent us from being inside,” said Adrian Petrescu, Yates Illuminates.

The group was able to eventually get in the building Friday and take possession. Omaha Public Schools put the building up for sale earlier this year. Last month the board voted in favor of handing it over to the community for $100,000.

“We were a bit surprised because until the vote itself we didn’t know,” said Petrescu, noting the board turned down a much higher offer from a developer. “Every board member voting for Yates Illuminates showed us that they felt with us, with the campaign, with the future of Yates, with all the possibilities that we will build here.”

And Yates Illuminates isn’t wasting any time; with tenants like metropolitan community college are ready to move in once COVID gives way.

“It really will span a full continuum of continuing education to meet the needs of the community,” said Gary Girard, Executive Director, Continuing Education, MCC. The programming will cater to the youngest of children to people in their 90′s.

“We have a very robust college for kids, college for teens, adult basic education, ESL, GED,” said Girard. “We also have an amazing explore the senior program.”

And, in keeping with the center’s traditional programs and services for those new to the country, including Omaha’s refugee resettlement agency, along with other supporting organizations

“When we heard about the Yates Illuminates project it just made a lot of sense for everyone to physically be under one roof to together, not duplicating services, collaborating together,” said Pam Font-Gabel, Director of Refugee Services, B.A.R.T.

The list of those set to move in goes on, including a theatre company, job-training services, and more. “I think we give people the American dream, including not just new Americans, but everyone who may take some benefit of learning something new,” said Petrescu.

