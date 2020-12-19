Hope returns to Omaha nursing home as COVID-19 vaccine rolls out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Places like Remington Heights in Omaha have been affected in a big way during this pandemic.

The assistant living home, like many, has had to shut its doors to visitors. The vaccine is providing hope this long and stressful journey may almost be over.

“it’s been very difficult during the pandemic.”

These hallways are usually filled with residents - strolling around and socializing. But the pandemic has changed life inside Remington Heights.

The residents have been cut off from loved ones. It’s taken an emotional toll on them - and staff too.

“There are times we’ve cried with them, wave laughed with them, and it’s been very difficult not to hug them. So, at this point, we are trying to be their family because they’re disconnected with their family,” said Shelly Watson, executive director of Remington Heights.

Not only have seniors been isolated from the outside world, but it’s also been too dangerous for staff to safely organize group activities.

The coronavirus has even made having a basic conversation a challenge.

Watson said, “A lot of our residents are hard of hearing. So, the mask has been a huge problem because those who could read our lips can no longer do that with the mask so communication can be difficult.”

But some hope is starting to swirl around the building.

“We will be coming out and actually doing a vaccine clinic and administrating doses to both staff and residents,” said Mackenzie Farr, Operating Officer, Community Pharmacy.

Gretna based Community Pharmacy will begin vaccinating residents within a couple of weeks. They expect to vaccinate 15,000 long term care residents and staff within a month and a half.

“We at community pharmacy are calling this project hug because we want to give these individuals an opportunity to hug their loved ones again.”

Hopefully beginning to turn the tide of the pandemic and protect those most at risk. Just days from today.

“It’s gonna make a huge difference, I believe we’re in the service profession, and we’re here to protect and serve them, and part of that service is to get vaccinated because it’s very important to protect them,” said Farr.

Shelly also said even though residents won’t be able to experience the traditional holiday this year, they still kept the building festive for everyone.

