Bellevue Together, Bellevue Police hold X-Mas drive-thru

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of kids and their families got an extra special gift Saturday thanks to Bellevue Together and the Bellevue Police Department.

This year’s Christmas drive looked a bit different - it was held in a drive-thru style like so many other events this year.

Each family - all 138 of them - was given two toys for their children, boxes of food, wrapping paper and even some new pillows.

In total, 400 kids now have something to open on Christmas day.

The Christmas drive-thru is a year-long project - aimed at brightening families’ lives.

Especially this year.

“I think we’re blessed as much as the kids. It’s so nice that those kids get to go back to school then and when their friends are talking about what they got for Christmas or they have a new outfit on, they get to join in. They don’t stand out because they didn’t have it and that’s so important,” said Suzanne Quinn, co-founder and president of Bellevue Together.

Bellevue Police helped hand things out Saturday - officers already donated money raised by No Shave November to the organization but they wanted to donate their time as well.

It’s a way to brighten a child’s day but also foster good relationships.

“So often we come across people on their worst day, we have a lot of negative experiences with people and that’s unfortunate. It’s really nice for us to have a situation like this where we can have a positive experience with people. And that’s what we want to be, we want to be a positive influence in our community,” said Lt. Andy Jashinske.

Bellevue Together accepts donations all year long to make events like this possible.

