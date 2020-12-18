Advertisement

UNO, OPPD announces academic partnership

The University of Nebraska is making plans to welcome students for the spring semester.
The University of Nebraska is making plans to welcome students for the spring semester.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Omaha and the Omaha Public Power District have created a partnership where qualifying full-time OPPD employees can have access to UNO degree programs.

The partnership will offer the OPPD employees access to UNO’s full list of degree programs as well as flexible schedules so employees can balance work schedules.

“UNO is helping us help our employees reach their full potential by connecting them with a top-tier educational experience without scheduling barriers, and without having to worry about up-front costs, which can be a burden for many,” said Mart Sedky, OPPD Vice President of Human Capital. “We are thrilled to support our employees’ personal and professional growth through lifelong learning as they advance in their careers.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar manager awaits sentencing
Omaha bar manager sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking, bookmaking
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
U.S. Marshals said Thursday they were no longer looking for Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, aka...
Fugitive sought by Council Bluffs Police killed in New Mexico shootout
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 360 new cases, 15 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine surprise: Omaha doctors discover more doses than expected

Latest News

Three Happiness Express to reopen soon despite fire, pandemic
(MGN)
Friday Dec. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 512 new cases, 12 deaths
Ricketts: Nebraska's 153K cases ‘likely just a fraction’ of actual total
Ricketts: Nebraska's 153K cases ‘likely just a fraction’ of actual total
Suspect pleads not guilty fatal shooting at east Iowa Chuck E. Cheese