UNO, OPPD announces academic partnership

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Omaha and the Omaha Public Power District have created a partnership where qualifying full-time OPPD employees can have access to UNO degree programs.

The partnership will offer the OPPD employees access to UNO’s full list of degree programs as well as flexible schedules so employees can balance work schedules.

“UNO is helping us help our employees reach their full potential by connecting them with a top-tier educational experience without scheduling barriers, and without having to worry about up-front costs, which can be a burden for many,” said Mart Sedky, OPPD Vice President of Human Capital. “We are thrilled to support our employees’ personal and professional growth through lifelong learning as they advance in their careers.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.